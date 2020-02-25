Premier League Fixtures: Week 28 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool can set a new record for consecutive Premier League victories if they win away to Watford on Saturday, with the pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side to continue their streak in Week 28.

The Reds showed great resolve to come from behind and beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday, equalling Manchester City's record of 18 Premier League wins in a row (set during the 2017-18 season).

Leicester City open Week 28 with a trip to Norwich City on Friday evening, while fourth-place Chelsea will seek to hand Bournemouth their third successive top-flight loss at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in what promises to be a crucial clash as far as the UEFA Champions League race is concerned. The north Londoners sit one point and one position behind fifth-place Manchester United, who face a difficult-looking trip to Everton.

West Ham could climb out of the bottom three with a home win over Southampton, and 10th-place Burnley visit Newcastle United at St. James' Park chasing a fifth win in their last six Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta was due for his first managerial matchup at the Etihad Stadium, but Arsenal's visit to City and Aston Villa's home clash with Sheffield United were postponed due to Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Premier League Week 28 Schedule, Predictions

Friday, February 28

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 29

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth 2-3 Chelsea, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 1-2 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

West Ham United 2-2 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Watford 0-3 Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Everton 2-2 Manchester United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Liverpool Eye Record-Breaking Win at Watford

Liverpool have already made history at numerous turns this season, but the potential record of 19 straight Premier League wins up for grabs at Vicarage Road could be the most significant of all.

The Reds can temporarily restore a 25-point lead at the summit and move within nine points of sealing their first top-flight crown since 1990 should they defeat Watford in Week 28.

The comeback win over West Ham matched Liverpool's club record of 21 consecutive home wins—set between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly. However, their run at Anfield is a new best among top-flight teams during the Premier League era:

Watford are hardly in the best condition to step up against such a dominant power, either, considering Nigel Pearson's men haven't won in six matches across all competitions, losing four of those.

Sadio Mane scored an 81st-minute winner on Monday to boost his prolific record against the Hammers. Football writer Andrew Beasley highlighted upcoming opponents Watford as another favoured foe for the Senegal star:

The Hornets fell 3-0 at Manchester United in Week 27 and lost 3-2 at home to Everton in their most recent home outing, with another defeat against Merseyside opposition looking likely.

Watford will be motivated to move up from 19th in the standings and closer to Premier League safety, although one imagines the motivation among Liverpool's ranks will prove far too much for their hosts.

Wolves Hunting the Top-4 Pack in Spurs Visit

A clash between Portuguese tacticians Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the makings of a thrilling duel. Mourinho is a recognised Premier League force often granted vast resources in his jobs, while the latter has brought Wolves from the Championship to European contenders.

Spurs have only won once in six away matches since beating Wolves 2-1 at Molineux on December 15 when Jan Vertonghen headed a pinpoint injury-time winner into the bottom corner:

City's two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League (pending an appeal) means a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League could yet earn qualification for the continent's first-tier tournament next season.

Mourinho has credited Wolves as a threat on the European qualification places for some time and listed them among the contenders for a Champions League spot in mid-February, per BBC Sport:

"When we speak about fifth, Wolves, Sheffield [United], Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton look to the table and week after week say, 'We can do it' and they can.

"So it is going to be very hard. We have a big fight and you could see on Saturday, Liverpool was first versus last, and today with Villa fighting to stay in the division how difficult it was."

Wolves endured a rough patch at the beginning of 2020 but are now unbeaten in four games across all competitions (two wins, two draws), keeping clean sheets in each of those matches.

The West Midlands outfit sealed their first top-flight victory in three outings when they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday, and manager Espirito Santo was content with their return to winning ways:

A trip to north London in Week 28 promises to be far trickier. However, Tottenham's attack has been diminished after Heung-Min Son suffered a fractured arm, and Harry Kane remains out with a torn hamstring.

Spurs have scored once in two outings since Son was sidelined and look to be struggling without a recognised striker, giving a well-organised Wolves team a prime opportunity to take at least a share of the spoils.