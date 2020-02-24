Cowboys News: 'Defense Is the Priority' for 2020 Free Agency, NFL Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of important decisions to make in free agency this offseason, but executive vice president Stephen Jones relayed how the franchise is prioritizing contracts while at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Monday.

"In general, defense is the priority for this offseason," Jones told reporters. "Whether it's getting some of our own guys back, or whether it's free agency, or whether it's the draft, if you look at our roster obviously most of our offensive roster are either under contract or are going to have restrictions to where we're going to have a great opportunity to keep them."

Dallas' list of unrestricted free agents to be is headlined by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Robert Quinn and cornerback Byron Jones.

Jones touched on the 27-year-old defensive back: "Byron's a guy we think a lot of. He's had a great run at corner, he's played really well, played at a high level. That's the hard thing when you have quite a few good players on your football team, is you get challenges."

"Anything under $16 million per year with fewer than $50 million in overall guarantees would be surprising," Joel Corry, a former agent and salary-cap expert told CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin and Patrik Walker last week. "I doubt he's back in Dallas. I've thought his long-term fate with the Cowboys was sealed when (right tackle) La'el Collins signed a contract extension at the end of last preseason."

Collins signed a five-year extension in September with $35 million in total guarantees, including the first two years fully guaranteed. Jones added Monday that he and owner Jerry Jones believed they would get an extension done with Prescott prior to last season, but that was not the case.

Last month, Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay discussed the team's financial quandary this offseason:

If Jones proves too expensive for Dallas, the Cowboys could use their 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to pick up a cheaper option.

Dallas ranked ninth in total defense, 10th in passing defense and 11th in rushing defense en route to finishing with a disappointing 8-8 record last season.