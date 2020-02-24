Justin Herbert Reportedly Expected to Throw at 2020 NFL Combine

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL hopefuls are descending upon Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual combine.

Among them is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft come April 23.

"A big-time arm," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said of Herbert on Monday. "I would expect him to show it off in front of scouts later in the week. Should be something to see."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love and Washington's Jacob Eason "all plan to throw" at the NFL combine this week.

Rapoport also provided an update on what's expected from projected No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as well as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from a dislocated hip suffered in mid-November:

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson relayed how Herbert measured on Monday in a thread that had the results for some of the other quarterbacks in this class:

Herbert measured as the tallest quarterback:

Herbert played four years at Oregon and saved his best for last. He threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.8 percent completion across 14 games for the 12-2 Ducks. Herbert's last game at Oregon was a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

But his most recent game came at last month's Senior Bowl, where he was named the game's MVP:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller most recently projected Herbert to go No. 6 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers as the third QB selected behind Burrow and Tagovailoa:

"Herbert is what you picture a modern-day quarterback to play like. He's big (6'6", 227 lbs), strong-armed, mobile and isn't afraid to pull the ball down and run for yards when plays break down. On the flip side, there are some concerns with spotty accuracy (passes tend to sail high) and his inexperience getting through progressions in the Oregon offense."

The NFL combine will begin Thursday, and the full schedule can be viewed here.