Rio Ferdinand Reveals He Rejected Real Madrid, Barcelona

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said he rejected the chance to sign for Real Madrid and Barcelona during his playing career.

Ferdinand tweeted in response to a video of Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson (h/t Football Daily), who was discussing the future of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Merson claimed no player could turn down the chance to move to one of the Spanish giants, but Ferdinand responded: "I didn't go."

Ferdinand didn't specify when he turned down the advances of Los Blancos or the Blaugrana, but an illustrious career at United saw him rated as one of the best centre-backs on the planet.

The former England international became the most expensive defender in the world after completing a £29.1 million switch from Leeds United to Old Trafford in 2002, per Metro.

The Londoner went on to form one of the Premier League's greatest defensive partnerships with Nemanja Vidic under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

BBC Sport's Garth Crooks wrote in his column he thinks Sterling might be tempted by a switch to the Spanish capital after being photographed for the cover of AS with a Madrid shirt next to his City jersey: "When I saw the picture of England forward Raheem Sterling with a Real Madrid shirt draped over one shoulder and a Manchester City shirt draped over the other on the front cover of a Spanish publication, I immediately thought 'here is a genuine situation where there is no smoke without fire.'"

Pep Guardiola also addressed the potential interest in Sterling, with the City boss admitting all clubs "tremble" when Madrid or Barca chase players. But he added that he believes the 25-year-old is committed to the Premier League champions, per Goal:

Real could get the opportunity to see Sterling close up when they play City in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The English champions travel to Spain for the first leg on Wednesday, but Sterling faces a race to be fit after a hamstring injury.