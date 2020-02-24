Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe, Gianna: 'We Love You Both ... Forever and Always'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant honored her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna during the public celebration of their lives Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, mommy," Bryant said, per Good Morning America.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January.

"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," Vanessa said, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit

    Bryant files wrongful death suit against company that operated helicopter in crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and 7 others

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The Legend of Mambacita 🙏🐍

    @MirinFader spoke to friends and coaches who shared their favorite stories about Gigi Bryant ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Legend of Mambacita 🙏🐍

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Can anyone catch Giannis and the Bucks?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Newest NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Exposed Crucial Lakers Weakness

    Lakers got away with a win, but a trend emerges with Tatum's 41-point night ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Exposed Crucial Lakers Weakness

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report