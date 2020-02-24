Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe, Gianna: 'We Love You Both ... Forever and Always'

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant honored her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna during the public celebration of their lives Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, mommy," Bryant said, per Good Morning America.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January.

"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," Vanessa said, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

