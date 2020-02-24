Hakim Ziyech Says Frank Lampard Had a Big Role in His Decision to Join Chelsea

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard played a big role in his decision to leave Eredivisie side Ajax and move to Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old spoke to Ajax TV (h/t Chelsea's official website) about his forthcoming move to west London and was asked about the part that the legendary midfielder had played in persuading him to make the move:

"A big role. We had a lot of contact in the last couple of weeks and he gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.

"It [Chelsea] is a big club in a big competition. I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore."

The attacking midfielder/winger has agreed a five-year deal with the Blues and will move to the Premier League side in the summer after an impressive spell with the Dutch giants.

Ziyech will cost the Blues an initial £33.3 million, but the fee "could rise to £36.7 million depending on add-ons," according to Joe Shread at Sky Sports.

The Morocco international joined Ajax from FC Twente in 2016 and has been a key member of the team's attack, as highlighted by Opta:

The Netherlands native is in a tier of his own when it comes to creating chances in the Dutch top flight:

Ziyech has played against Chelsea twice this season in the UEFA Champions League group stage and was involved in three of his side's goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November.

Ajax failed to qualify from the group, but Ziyech has certainly thrived in Europe's top tournament after helping the team reach the semi-finals last season:

Ziyech's arrival will help add an attacking edge and creativity that Chelsea have struggled to replicate since Eden Hazard left in the summer for Real Madrid. He is more than ready to make the next step in his career and looks an exciting first signing by Lampard.