WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

A fired-up Kevin Owens took the fight to Randy Orton early and often in this week's main event, delivering a cannonball on the arena floor and exclaiming, "this is my show!" The arrival of Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP provided just enough of a distraction that The Viper was able to recover and seize control of the bout.

He worked Owens over during the final commercial break of the night, grounding him while KO's rivals watched from ringside.

Back from the break, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders arrived on the scene, fending off the heels at ringside while Owens created separation from his opponent.

As Owens built steam, Rollins jumped on the ring apron, diverting his rival's attention and leaving him prone to a big clothesline from Orton. Another distraction from Rollins led to Owen booting him awkwardly into the guardrail and Orton capitalizing with a draping DDT.

A quick three-count from the official gave way to confusion from all involved, including Rollins, who could be overheard telling the official he was fine. Owens escaped an attempt at a con-chair-to before ripping the referee's shirt off and revealing that the official was a disciple of Rollins.

The fans in Winnipeg chanted "yes," to which Owens responded with a stunner to the referee. From there, he retrieved a table and powerbombed the referee through a table to close out the show and generate a red-hot ovation from the Canadian members of the WWE Universe.

Result

Orton defeated Owens

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a tough one to grade in that the finish was garbage and failed to hit the way the creative team probably hoped. There was not enough of an emphasis put on the quick count or the fact that it was intended to be one.

Besides that, it made Orton look weak when he has been one of the strongest characters on television of late.

At the same time, the crowd ate all of the post-match stuff up, really getting behind Owens has he waged war against The Monday Night Messiah and his converted disciple. It made for a red-hot finish to the show, something Raw has not had a ton of success with over the last year or so.

Call it a solid 'B' for the segment, including a fantastic home country moment for Owens.