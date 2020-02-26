Biggest Risers and Fallers of Notable NBA Prospects in College Basketball

0 of 8

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

As most college basketball fans and analysts are focused on determining their pick to win the national championship, another section of viewers are watching from an NBA draft lens.

And over the last four months, perceptions of some top prospects have changed dramatically.

To determine a player's stock, we're comparing his draft slot in mock drafts. While the fluctuating NBA standings can have an impact on a player's projected slot—team needs are fluid and diverse—top prospects will generally remain high in mocks.

For this comparison, we're using the preseason and most recent first-round mock drafts from B/R draft expert Jonathan Wasserman.