EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 28 Premier League Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool will be expected to maintain their unbeaten record in 2019-20 on Saturday when they take on struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, the race for European places is hotting up in the top flight. Leicester City are at bottom side Norwich City while Chelsea travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, and Manchester United are at Everton the following day.

Sunday also brings another intriguing fixture, with Wolverhampton Wanderers being able to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur in the table if they can defeat Jose Mourinho's injury-hit team.

Friday, February 28

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Leicester City (1-3)

Saturday, February 29

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace (1-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea (0-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Burnley (0-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Southampton (0-1)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool (0-3)

Sunday, March 1

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester United (2-3)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United's January signing, Bruno Fernandes, is already making his influence felt at Old Trafford and will be needed again if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are to make it three league wins in a row.

Statman Dave noted the impact the 25-year-old has had in his first three games:

Solskjaer has said the Portugal international's arrival at the club has given everyone a lift after another difficult campaign:

United's win over Watford on Sunday saw them move into fifth in the table, which could be good enough for a UEFA Champions League place if Manchester City's ban from the competition is upheld.

Next up is a trip to Everton to face a team that have improved under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees have not lost in the league at Goodison Park since November and have an in-form attack:

United needed a late Mason Greenwood equaliser to salvage a point when the two met at Old Trafford in December but are improving and will look to Fernandes to provide the inspiration on Sunday.

Diogo Jota, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo's impressive Wolves team will fancy their chances of beating Tottenham on Sunday and moving up the table.

The west Midlands club have scored seven goals in their last two matches against Espanyol and Norwich City and have a forward in red-hot goalscoring form:

Diogo Jota is also something of a good-luck charm for Santo's side. Wolves have not lost in the 10 Premier League matches in which he has scored, per the club's official website.

The 23-year-old looks undroppable on current form, and he is likely to cause Tottenham's defence all sorts of problems alongside Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.

Mourinho's side won 2-1 at Molineux earlier in the season but have problems in attack with top scorers Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both out through injury.