Building the Perfect College Football Defense in 2020

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As modern offenses spread the field both vertically and horizontally, the foundation of a top-tier college football defense no longer must be a stacked front seven.

Defensive linemen and linebackers are still game-changing players, but lockdown coverage only creates opportunities for the front six or seven to disrupt the quarterback.

After organizing the perfect college offense for the 2020 season, B/R has repeated the exercise on defense. And it starts with a rock-solid secondary.

Unfortunately, we cannot have six Isaiah Simmons clones on the roster. As the ultra-versatile Clemson star heads to the NFL, college football will move into 2020 with an eye-popping group of elite talent. We'll have Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables run this star-packed defense.

The defense includes 12 players to account for different personnel groups, allowing for 4-3, nickel and dime looks.