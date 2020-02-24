Andy Dalton Trade Rumors: Bengals QB Would 'Definitely Get a Job' If Available

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

With Joe Burrow probably arriving soon to take his starting job, Andy Dalton's days in Cincinnati are likely numbered. The Bengals could keep him in a mentorship role to help the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick or look to trade him for a pick ahead of April's draft.

If he's made available, NBC Sports' Peter King expects Cincinnati to have no shortage of suitors. King reported Dalton would "definitely get a job" next season and that the Bengals could get a mid-round pick as compensation.

The 32-year-old has spent the last nine seasons as the Bengals' starting quarterback. While never considered one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, he led the team to five postseason berths and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

       

