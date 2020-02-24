Eddie Nketiah Says Lacazette, Aubameyang 'Always' Looking to Help Him at Arsenal

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah has praised Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for helping him at Arsenal, despite competing with the former in particular for a place up front.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, but he was recalled in January after making just four starts for the Championship outfit in all competitions.

Per Goal's Charles Watts, Nketiah said of Lacazette:

"Obviously he is a mature lad and a great player. He always tries to encourage me.

"He has been a young player in my position so he knows what it is like. There are no hostilities, he's just always looking to help and improve and it shows the maturity he has.

"He has had a great career so all I can do is take the advice he gives me and try and implement it in my game and do what I do best."

On both Lacazette and Aubameyang, Nketiah said the pair are "really good guys off the field" and added: "They're always willing to give advice and talk to me whenever I need it. It's great to have two great strikers to learn from."

Shortly after Nketiah's return to the Gunners in January, he started their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Bournemouth and scored in a 2-1 win:

Nketiah has also started up front in Arsenal's last two Premier League games; their 4-0 win over Newcastle United and their 3-2 victory over Everton.

Lacazette made a late cameo in the former and was an unused substitute in the latter, while Aubameyang has remained on the left wing, where he has frequently been deployed since Mikel Arteta took charge of the team in December.

He scored the Gunners' first goal against Everton, cancelling out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-minute bicycle kick with a close-range volley:

The youngster has already made as many Premier League starts this season as he did in the Championship for Leeds.

His return was a shrewd move from the Gunners, not only because of his lack of game time under Marcelo Bielsa, but also because it gives them an alternative to Lacazette. The Frenchman has endured a difficult campaign having scored just eight goals.

The 28-year-old is a prolific goalscorer, though. He netted 113 goals across his last four seasons at Lyon prior to joining the Gunners in 2017, so Nketiah could do worse than learn from him when it comes to being clinical in the final third.

Aubameyang, 30, is a goalscorer of even deadlier repute. He's scored 60 times in 95 games at Arsenal and notched 141 for Borussia Dortmund in just 213 games.