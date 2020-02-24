CB Jaylon Johnson to Undergo Surgery After He Participates in 2020 NFL Combine

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum after the combine and is expected to miss five months.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Dr. Peter Millett recommended Johnson undergo the procedure, and he will have the repair March 4. Johnson is expected to fully participate in the combine. 

A potential first-round pick, Johnson originally suffered the injury in September but played nearly the entire season through pain. 

"He wanted to play for his team last season and not let them down," agent Doug Hendrickson said. "The guy's tough as nails for fighting through that the whole year, and he wanted to compete at the combine at the highest level."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Set to Have Surgery After Combine

    Potential 1st-round pick will fully participate in combine then have surgery on torn labrum

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Set to Have Surgery After Combine

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Early Look at the 5-Star Recruits in the 2021 Class

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Early Look at the 5-Star Recruits in the 2021 Class

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Ex-Utah WR Terrell Perriman Charged with 2 New Counts of Rape

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Utah WR Terrell Perriman Charged with 2 New Counts of Rape

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Karl Dorrell Hired as Colorado HC; 5-Year, $18M Contract Proposed

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Karl Dorrell Hired as Colorado HC; 5-Year, $18M Contract Proposed

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report