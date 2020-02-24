CB Jaylon Johnson to Undergo Surgery After He Participates in 2020 NFL Combine

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum after the combine and is expected to miss five months.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Dr. Peter Millett recommended Johnson undergo the procedure, and he will have the repair March 4. Johnson is expected to fully participate in the combine.

A potential first-round pick, Johnson originally suffered the injury in September but played nearly the entire season through pain.

"He wanted to play for his team last season and not let them down," agent Doug Hendrickson said. "The guy's tough as nails for fighting through that the whole year, and he wanted to compete at the combine at the highest level."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.