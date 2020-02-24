Rodrygo Acted 'Like a Brat' in Real Madrid Castilla Dismissal, Says Xabi Irureta

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sanse goalkeeper Xabi Irureta has criticised Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo Goes for reacting "like a brat" after he was sent off while playing for the Spanish giants' Castilla side on Sunday.

Rodrygo, 19, hasn't featured in La Liga since January 26 and has been omitted from Zinedine Zidane's last four matchday squads in Spain's top flight. His suspension means he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Clasico clash at home to Barcelona:

The teenager scored Real's second as the Castilla team beat San Sebastian de los Reyes 2-0 at home but was then shown a second yellow for celebrating excessively in the face of opposition goalkeeper Irureta.

The former Eibar stopper told Spanish radio station Cadena SER (h/t Mario Cortegana of AS):

"The move started with an unintentional elbow [on a San Sebastian de los Reyes player]. We'd all seen it, and [I asked him] why he had played on instead of putting the ball out.

"He reacted a bit...like a brat, I'd say. He has a lot to learn about respect. I wasn't at all disagreeable with him about it, and he started acting like that."

Irureta confronted his opponent immediately after Rodrygo chipped in to score an impressive solo effort, and the Brazilian responded by waving his arms above his head to rub salt further into the wound.

Real Madrid's official YouTube account posted the entire Castilla match (Rodrygo's goal begins at one hour, 14 minutes and 30 seconds):

New signing Reinier Jesus made his Castilla debut on Sunday and assisted Alvaro Fidalgo for the breakthrough during the first half.

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos from Santos last summer—one year after a deal was announced in June 2018— beginning his career with the youth team before earning his first-team bow in September 2019.

He scored on his senior debut against Osasuna and later became the youngest player to net a perfect hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League when he put three past Galatasaray in November (UK viewers only):

Cortegana reported Zidane held a meeting with the player on Friday to explain why he had been dropped back to Raul's Castilla team, and Rodrygo was said to have been "delighted with the gesture."

Real hope to steal the edge back from Barcelona at the top of La Liga having suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Levante on Saturday, allowing their most bitter rivals to restore a two-point lead.