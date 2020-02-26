Final Predictions for Lesnar, Goldberg vs. Fiend and WWE Super ShowDown Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia continues Thursday when Super ShowDown 2020 becomes one of the biggest bumps on the road to WrestleMania 36.

There is a chance Goldberg will dethrone "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship to upset the balance on SmackDown, while Ricochet will have a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE title.

Naomi will battle Bayley for the SmackDown women's title, and Roman Reigns and King Corbin look set to complete their longstanding rivalry in a steel cage.

With titles, pride and even a shiny new trophy on the line, who will walk out of Super ShowDown victorious?

Let's do one more round of picks and make some final predictions for the pay-per-view.