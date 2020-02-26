Final Predictions for Lesnar, Goldberg vs. Fiend and WWE Super ShowDown CardFebruary 26, 2020
Final Predictions for Lesnar, Goldberg vs. Fiend and WWE Super ShowDown Card
WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia continues Thursday when Super ShowDown 2020 becomes one of the biggest bumps on the road to WrestleMania 36.
There is a chance Goldberg will dethrone "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship to upset the balance on SmackDown, while Ricochet will have a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE title.
Naomi will battle Bayley for the SmackDown women's title, and Roman Reigns and King Corbin look set to complete their longstanding rivalry in a steel cage.
With titles, pride and even a shiny new trophy on the line, who will walk out of Super ShowDown victorious?
Let's do one more round of picks and make some final predictions for the pay-per-view.
Raw Tag Team Champions Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits
The Raw Tag Team Championship is rarely the most prominent match on any card, but this is a tough one to call. The outcome could go either way, depending on WWE's plans for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.
On one hand, it makes sense for The Street Profits to win. They're well-liked and could have a great match at The Show of Shows defending against AOP and The Viking Raiders while Murphy and Seth Rollins do something else.
However, the hotter act is the stable The Monday Night Messiah commands. It's hard to bet against him and Murphy retaining with so much momentum on their side.
Prediction: Murphy and Rollins win.
Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
Every Saudi Arabia show has come with a gimmick such as the World Cup or Greatest Royal Rumble. This time, it is the Tuwaiq Trophy, which will be won in a Gauntlet match.
Originally, Rusev was scheduled to take part, but he was replaced by Rey Mysterio in a quick mention on this week's Raw. That should indicate neither man was planned to win.
The most obvious pick here is AJ Styles. He is the biggest star of the bunch and the most likely to have a featured role at WrestleMania 36, so winning this trophy will help boost his momentum.
The Phenomenal One could be the last man to enter the match and pick the bones of someone like Mysterio after he has already seen off Andrade, Bobby Lashley and Erick Rowan.
For Styles to swoop in after the hard work has been done and take the win from The Master of the 619 would be a great heel move.
Prediction: Styles wins.
Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
The feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has gone on far too long, and this steel cage match is being billed as the last fight between the two.
As all previous encounters have had either Reigns lose or Corbin having an excuse for coming up short, this needs to be a more definitive end to their program.
The only way for that to happen is for The Big Dog to take out The Lone Wolf. Anything less would leave Reigns still needing a win to gain momentum for WrestleMania on April 5.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz
As great as Big E and Kofi Kingston are, John Morrison and The Miz reuniting is a much fresher act.
The smart move is for WWE to put the SmackDown tag titles on the team that has more scope to play with, rather than the one that has had more reigns than any other team in years.
The New Day can still stay in the title hunt; it would be silly to think otherwise. But they can do so as challengers chasing the belts, rather than those on top.
At some point, Morrison and The Miz will win the championships. WWE might as well make that change at Super ShowDown, rather than drag it out any longer.
Prediction: Morrison and The Miz win.
SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Naomi
For a while, it has seemed WWE has no idea what to do with Bayley's title reign. Her feud with Lacey Evans was stretched out and had no proper resolution, before Carmella and Naomi randomly inserted themselves into the hunt, too.
An educated guess is that's because the real plan was for Bayley to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, but The Boss' injury or bad creative got in the way of telling that story.
Carmella and Naomi's title shots could be distractions to eat up time until everything gets back on track.
Bayley has held the title since October 11, and she will still be champion come WrestleMania, no matter who she fights.
Prediction: Bayley wins.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet
Ricochet is an amazing performer who arguably doesn't get the credit he deserves, but he stands no chance against Brock Lesnar.
The Beast Incarnate decimated half the field at the Royal Rumble in January and is one of the most protected Superstars in WWE history.
With all that has been done to hype fans for Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, WWE is not going to abandon that for a swerve just to shock fans and pivot to Ricochet as the champion.
Not one person on the planet should doubt the title will stay where it is.
Prediction: Lesnar wins.
Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg
Since introducing his Fiend persona last year, Bray Wyatt has been unstoppable. He's taken down Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, The Miz and an assortment of legends.
Goldberg knows a thing or two about being hard to beat, though, after a career spent making short work of his opponents.
This match is tough to call, as it depends on WWE's thinking at the moment. Sometimes, the company's creative team leans toward sticking to the plan, which would indicate Wyatt will retain and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
But WWE can also get nostalgic and reverts back to old stars as major draws to boost ticket sales. In that case, the Universal Championship will be coming home with Goldberg.
Flipping a coin is likely the best way to predict this, as there's a legitimate chance that's how WWE will choose who wins anyway.
By the narrowest of margins, though, the scales may tip in Wyatt's favor as he has the champion's advantage and could retain by disqualification.
Prediction: Wyatt retains, even though he loses the match.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.