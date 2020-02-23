Call of Duty 2020: FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Atlanta

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Three teams went into Atlanta's home series weekend undefeated, but only one came out unscathed: the hometown FaZe Clan.

Atlanta to his core, Migos' Offset brought 200 kids to watch the team's first home series, which included a big donation to charity, huge performances from FaZe and two twins crying on stage after dueling each other for a chance at the weekend's $60,000 top prize. (Why they would make the losing, obviously emotional twin speak first is a question for the ages.)

Those two twins, the Florida Mutineers' Prestinni and Chicago Huntsmen's Arcitys, battled it out to get an opportunity to contest FaZe for the weekend's trophy and prize purse. The Huntsmen were a favorite as they came into the weekend with a 30-point lead over every other team in the standings, but Prestinni's wholesome pop-off against his own brother ultimately went for naught as the Mutineers dropped 3-0 to FaZe.

And, of course, early MVP favorite Cellium was crowned the weekend's MVP.

Saturday, February 22

Group Play

Minnesota Rokkr 3-1 Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens 3-1 Florida Mutineers

Chicago Huntsmen 3-2 Toronto Ultra

Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Minnesota Rokkr 1-3 Chicago Huntsmen

Paris Legion 3-1 Toronto Ultra

London Royal Ravens 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Florida Mutineers 3-1 Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Sunday, February 23

Group Play

Minnesota Rokkr 3-2 Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens 2-3 Florida Mutineers

Finals

Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Minnesota Rokkr

Chicago Huntsmen 2-3 Florida Mutineers

Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Florida Mutineers

Saturday, February 23: #EZAF



"I'm claiming it now. Atlanta FaZe, we're a problem. I wanna see who's gonna see us." Eight teams saw action on Saturday, but Offset was right to be confident in his hometown team.

FaZe started the weekend off with a $50,000 donation to the American Cancer Society, thanks to proceeds from a merch collaboration with Offset. Then they earned 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Optic Gaming Los Angeles and the London Royal Ravens, respectively.

With an all-American starting lineup of MajorManiak, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium and Priestahh, FaZe piled up a plus-51 kill-death ratio against Optic Gaming, led by Priestahh's plus-19 (2.3 K/D) and early MVP-favorite Cellium's plus-16 (1.9 K/D).

In their second match, FaZe cemented their place atop group play with a strong win over the Royal Ravens. MajorManiak cleaned things up with a quality two-piece, adding fuel to the "EZ AF" chants heard all weekend.

Sunday, February 23: Unphased

While neither could test FaZe, the Mutineers and Huntsmen each made their mark Sunday. Prestinni started it off by dropping an absolutely absurd eight-piece against the Royal Ravens for the easiest play of the game in the CDL's brief history.

Then, the Huntsmen's Envoy landed a wild frag for his team's map-winning kill.

As aforementioned, those two teams ended up dueling it out in Sunday's semifinals, and tears were shed postgame on the biggest stage of Prestinni's and Arcitys' careers.

FaZe went into their home series finals uninterested in accommodating any sentimentality.

From the church of hurt, Priestahh had the play of the match with a tight three-piece amid foggy, bloody chaos.

Through three weeks, FaZe sits atop the Call of Duty League. But they can't rest on their laurels just yet. Next weekend's Los Angeles home series starts off with a rematch against the Mutineers and another $60,000 up for grabs.