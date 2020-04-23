Justin Herbert Drafted by Chargers: LA's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers selected one of the marquee quarterbacks available at the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

Los Angeles chose Oregon's Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick, giving it someone with enough talent to compete for a starting job early in his career.

Here's what the team's offensive depth chart looks like with Herbert in the fold:

QB: Justin Herbert, Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick

RB: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson

WR 1: Keenan Allen, Tyron Johnson

WR 2: Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton

WR 3: Andre Patton, Jason Moore

TE: Hunter Henry, Virgil Green

LT: Bryan Bulaga, Trent Scott

LG: Dan Feeney, Storm Norton

C: Mike Pouncey, Scott Quessenberry

RG: Trai Turner, Forrest Lamp

RT: Sam Tevi, Trey Pipkins

Herbert arrived at Oregon as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2016, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but he outplayed his recruiting status and eventually became a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champion.

The signal-caller appeared in eight games as a freshman and flashed his potential by throwing for 1,936 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for two touchdowns, setting the tone as an opportune runner who never ran for more than 183 yards in a single season but scored 13 career touchdowns with his legs.

While Oregon was an ugly 4-8 in Herbert's freshman campaign, he spearheaded gradual improvement throughout his tenure.

The Ducks went 7-6 in 2017, 9-4 in 2018 and 12-2 in 2019 with a Pac-12 Championship Game win over Utah and a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. Herbert threw for 3,151 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight picks as a junior and 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Herbert to go No. 6 overall in an April mock draft, pointing to his "considerable upside" and "arm strength and mobility."

"Herbert is what you picture a modern-day quarterback to play like," Miller wrote in March. "He's big (6'6", 227 lbs), strong-armed, mobile and isn't afraid to pull the ball down and run for yards when plays break down."

The question now is whether the Chargers will hand over the reins to the offense immediately or whether the rookie will find himself lower in the depth chart.

It is not that difficult to envision Hebert starting right away considering Philip Rivers is no longer under center in Los Angeles after he joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

The spot of new Chargers franchise quarterback is there for the taking even with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, and the team is surely hoping the Oregon product seizes his opportunity.