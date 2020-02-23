Dan Hurley Subpoenaed in Ex-UConn HC Kevin Ollie's Lawsuit Against School

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie reacts during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Hartford, Conn. UConn will find out what penalties it faces for violations of NCAA rules in its basketball program under former coach Kevin Ollie. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions plans to release its report Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

An attorney for former Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie served a subpoena to current head coach Dan Hurley, according to Jeff Jacobs of the Connecticut Post.

UConn provided a statement in response to the recent actions, via Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

Ollie is fighting to recoup about $11 million that was remaining on his contract with the school at the time he was fired. He has also filed a lawsuit against former assistant Glen Miller for slander.

Ollie was fired in 2018 after six seasons with the program in March. UConn claimed it was for "just cause," which would take away the school's obligation to pay out his contract, according to Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated.

In June of that year, it was reported he was fired as a result of multiple NCAA violations that included improper recruiting sessions with potential players.

His teams had also struggled on the court, finishing 14-18 in his final season. Though the Huskies won a national championship in his second year with the team, they only reached the NCAA tournament twice during his tenure.

Ollie filed a racial discrimination complaint against Connecticut, but the case was dismissed.

He has continued to fight for the remainder of his contract, however, apparently including Hurley in his arguments.

Hurley was hired to replace Ollie in 2018 after spending his previous six seasons at Rhode Island.

