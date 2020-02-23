Report: Ex-NBA PG Mike Bibby Agrees to Become Head Coach of BIG3's Aliens

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby will coach the Aliens in the BIG3 league, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Bibby played for the Ghost Ballers last season, averaging 1.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in eight games.

The Aliens, who missed the playoffs after going 3-5, were coached by Hall of Famer Nate Archibald in 2019.

Bibby played 14 years in the NBA, spending half of his career with the Sacramento Kings. His 2,580 assists are fifth-most in franchise history.

The 41-year-old was named a co-captain for the Ghost Ballers along with Ricky Davis in February 2017 as they prepared for the BIG3 league's inaugural season.

He'll now guide a roster that was headlined by Greg Oden, Shannon Brown and Brandon Rush a season ago. Rush was the team's leading scorer (13.5) and rebounder (6.9).

The 2020 campaign tips off June 20 in Memphis, Tennessee. Kings fans will get to see Bibby in person on the sideline when the league heads to Sacramento on Aug. 1.