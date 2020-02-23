Jim Irsay Says He Hasn't Asked Andrew Luck to Return to Colts After Retiring

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't spoken with Andrew Luck about a possible comeback for 2020.

Irsay told reporters Sunday that head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard met with Luck but that he has no idea whether the four-time Pro Bowler wants to play again, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis:

