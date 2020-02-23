Jim Irsay Says He Hasn't Asked Andrew Luck to Return to Colts After Retiring

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay after a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't spoken with Andrew Luck about a possible comeback for 2020.

Irsay told reporters Sunday that head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard met with Luck but that he has no idea whether the four-time Pro Bowler wants to play again, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ballard, NFL Seek to Help Former Players Coaching H.S.

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Ballard, NFL Seek to Help Former Players Coaching H.S.

    Joel A. Erickson
    via Indianapolis Star

    Herbert Ranked 1st Ahead of Burrow by Anonymous Scout

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Herbert Ranked 1st Ahead of Burrow by Anonymous Scout

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    While not quite a household name, the Chiefs DL is one of the best players scheduled to hit this year's free-agent market ➡️

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    He's a Fit for Virtually Any Team. So Where Will Chris Jones Land?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts Among Favorites to Sign Bridgewater in Free Agency

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Among Favorites to Sign Bridgewater in Free Agency

    Grant Afseth
    via Indiana Sports Coverage