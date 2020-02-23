Fantasy Basketball Streaming Options After Ben Simmons' Injury

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

It appears the Philadelphia 76ers could be without Ben Simmons for an extended period.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons will continue to undergo testing on his injured back and will be out through at least Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Previous reports indicated Simmons was "emotional" leaving the X-ray room after exiting Saturday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons was originally injured at Wednesday's practice while pulling down a rebound, but it was not believed to be serious. With Simmons clearly having aggravated the injury and all signs pointing to him missing time, here's a look at some streaming options for fantasy leagues.

Malik Beasley (G, Minnesota Timberwolves)

The Timberwolves have given Beasley a green light since acquiring him at the deadline, and he's responded with three 20-point outings in four games. His baseline numbers won't look anything like Simmons—he's not getting many assists and does most of his work beyond the arc—but the production is there and should continue.

Beasley should have even more shots over the next couple weeks with Karl-Anthony Towns out with a broken wrist. If Beasley's still available on the wire, he should be owned in all leagues for the fantasy stretch run.

Christian Wood (F, Detroit Pistons)

Another guy who is going to get a ton of opportunities based simply on circumstance. Wood is averaging 18.4 points and 8.9 rebounds with nearly a block and steal per game in the month of February. Most fantasy owners already have him on their radar, but the deadline day deal of Andre Drummond will only give Wood more opportunities.

It would be helpful if Dwane Casey stuck to keeping Wood in the starting lineup, though.

Marquese Chriss (F, Golden State Warriors)

Health is a key here (Chriss is dealing with a calf injury), but he's looked reinvigorated since returning to the Warriors last month. Chriss is averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in February, which includes Thursday's loss to the Rockets where he was limited to 18 minutes.

While Chriss is far from a plus NBA player at this point, we're only concerned with counting stats here. Chriss' increased activity on the defensive end this month has been particularly promising, and he's worth rostering for the high field-goal percentage and blocks alone.

Seth Curry (G, Dallas Mavericks)

February has been kind to Curry, who is shooting lights out while getting his most extensive playing time of the season. Curry is three-dependent and will have nights where he disappears, but his 17-5-3 line this month is enough to keep him rosterable until the hot streak ends.

Like the others on the list, he's an imperfect replacement for Simmons, but primary ball-handlers are tough to come by on a fantasy waiver wire.