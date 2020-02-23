Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons 'Emotional' After X-Rays on Back Injury Amid Concerns

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his injured back Sunday to determine the severity of his injury.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons was "emotional" leaving the X-ray room after exiting Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star played just five minutes and was clearly hobbled before heading out.

Simmons sat out Thursday's win over the Brooklyn Nets because of his back, but it was not considered serious at the time. He appeared to aggravate the injury when Brook Lopez fouled him on a drive in the first quarter, but he looked less than 100 percent from the opening tip.

Sixers coach Brett Brown revealed Simmons suffered the initial injury when going up for a rebound at Wednesday's practice.

If the Sixers are forced to play without Simmons for any extended period, their already stagnant offense could struggle. For all the criticism about his inability to shoot, Simmons is far and away Philly's best shot-creator.

Raul Neto is the only other primary point guard on the roster after the Sixers waived Trey Burke, shrinking their thin guard rotation. Alec Burks can handle some of those duties but is more of a secondary playmaker.