Rodrygo Suspended for Clasico vs. Barcelona After Real Madrid Castilla Red Card

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo will not be available for the upcoming Clasico against La Liga rivals Barcelona after he was sent off in Castilla's match against UD Sanse.

Per AS' Robbie Dunne, the Brazilian's suspension will carry over to the La Liga clash, scheduled for March 1.

Rodrygo scored in the 2-0 win for Castilla but was confronted by the goalkeeper after the goal and celebrated in his face. Already on a booking, he received his marching orders. Esporte Interativo shared footage of the incident:

The 19-year-old hasn't featured for the senior side since the Copa del Rey loss against Real Sociedad earlier this month, in which he scored. He was expected to join up with the squad for the Clasico, however, with a spot opening up following Eden Hazard's injury against Levante.

The Belgian will not be available for Real's biggest matches of the year to date:

Rodrygo likely wouldn't have been a starter, but he could have made a big impact off the bench. The youngster has shown flashes of his tremendous talent so far this season, with four goals in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Vinicius Junior replaced Hazard in the loss against Levante, while Lucas Vazquez also made an appearance off the bench. Both could be in line to start against Manchester City and Barcelona, but neither made much of an impact during the shock defeat over the weekend.

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Scoring has been an issue at times for Real this season, mostly because of the struggles of their forwards. Karim Benzema and Isco have both netted just twice since the turn of the year.

The defenders have impressed, however, conceding a league-best 17 goals so far―tied with rivals Atletico Madrid. They'll have to be on their game against high-flying Barcelona, who have won four in a row in La Liga and have bagged 16 more goals than Los Blancos.