Derrick Jones Jr. Says 'I Laugh At' Aaron Gordon-Slam Dunk Contest Controversy

Derrick Jones Jr. has heard all of the criticism of his dunk contest win over Aaron Gordon. He just isn't paying it any mind.

"I laugh at it. I don't care about that," Jones told Five Reasons Sports. "At the end of the day, I won. If anybody wants to challenge me—in the summertime, next season when we go back—I'm gonna be there. So y'all gonna have to see me again regardless. If I'm healthy, y'all gonna have to see me again."

Jones won the 2020 dunk contest in a controversial decision over Aaron Gordon, who received a score of 47 on his final dunk despite jumping over 7'5" Tacko Fall. The judges had an agreement to give Gordon a score of 48 to tie him with Jones, but one judge went rogue to give Jones the win.

Most assume it was Jones' former teammate, Dwyane Wade, who handed him the win. Wade hasn't done much to deny the allegations, pleading the fifth when asked whether he rigged the contest.

Gordon, who lost the 2016 dunk contest to Zach LaVine in equally controversial fashion, said he won't return for another attempt at taking home the trophy.

Perhaps LaVine can be the one who returns next season for a battle between dunkers some fans feel "robbed" Gordon.