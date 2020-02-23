Joe Burrow 'Probably' a 3rd- or 4th-Round Pick 1 Year Ago, Says Anonymous Exec

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Few players have ever risen on draft boards as much in one year as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, which could create some concerns from NFL scouts.

"A year ago, the guy probably would've gone in the third or fourth round, and this year, all of a sudden, he's Andrew Luck," an AFC executive said of Burrow, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Burrow totaled 5,671 passing yards and set an NCAA record with 60 passing touchdowns while leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy in the process. He's now projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

The rise was certainly unexpected after he entered the year with just 18 career touchdown passes.

Despite entering college as a 4-star recruit, Burrow struggled to get playing time in three years at Ohio State while sitting behind J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins on the depth chart. He eventually transferred to LSU ahead of the 2018 season and was unspectacular with 2,894 passing yards and a 133.2 efficiency rating.

The perception changed quite a bit in 2019 when he produced incredible numbers for the best team in the country, finishing with a 202.0 efficiency rating. He also completed 76.3 percent of his passes after finishing with a 57.8 completion percentage in 2018.

Burrow was helped by the scheme change behind pass game coordinator Joe Brady and a roster that was "very, very, very talented around him," according to the anonymous executive.

This could be enough to create some doubt in the prospect, perhaps believing the performance was a fluke. With several alternatives at the position available, including Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, NFL teams could have some tough decisions ahead of the April draft.