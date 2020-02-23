Zezinho23xX Wins 2020 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup Stage IV

LUCAS BARIOULET/Getty Images

History was made in Paris on Sunday, with Zezinho23xX becoming the first South American player to win a FUT Champions Cup and the first man to hand Msdossary7 a defeat in a Cup Stage final.

The PS4 champion made the difference on his home console with a 2-0 win after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Brazilian will take home $50,000 for the win.

Both finalists won 2,000 points in this Global Series Qualifier, a major boost to their bid to qualify for the 2020 FIFA eWorld Cup. Msdossary7 was the 2018 champion.

For a look at the full bracket, click here.

The Xbox bracket was up first, with Msdossary7 and Fnatic Tekkz setting up a tense final. The former completed an epic comeback against Mino7x, the local favourite, with a 4-1 win in the second match.

The first match of the final was a tight affair, with just a single Kylian Mbappe goal separating the two:

The second match saw Msdossary7 shut things down defensively for a good stretch of the contest, but he eventually relented to the pressure. A 2-1 win for Tekkz set up a penalty shootout, where both players struggled to contain their nerves.

Tekkz had the early advantage before a series of misses from both, and it was Andrew Robertson who buried the decisive spot-kick in a 3-2 win:

On the PS4 side of the bracket, Lukas needed penalties to get past Prinsipe after draws in both matches. Fellow finalist Zezinho23xX played out a tight affair with Maestro, with a single goal in the second match enough for a spot in the final.

He had a bit of luck along the way:

The PS4 final was another tight affair, with a 1-1 draw in the first match setting up a winner-take-all second contest. It was Zezinho23xX who pulled through with a 2-1 win, 3-2 on aggregate.

The opening leg of the final took place on Xbox, but it was PS4 champion Zezinho23xX who took a lead early in the second half. Msdossary7 tied things up almost immediately, but his opponent continued to impress and hit the post late.

Leg 2 moved to the PS4, where Zezinho23xX had the advantage, but the favourite dominated early. He conceded as soon as Zezinho23xX crossed into his half, however, with Ronaldo converting.

He finished the job on the counter after the break before bringing on every defender on his bench and shutting things down at the back. The Benfica representative burst into tears as soon as the final whistle blew after completing a stunning upset of the former champion.