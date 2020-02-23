Ben Simmons Out for Hawks vs. 76ers with Back Injury; Will Undergo More Testing

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to his lower back injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He's reportedly set to undergo further testing Monday after getting an initial evaluation Sunday.

Simmons has been limited by the back injury coming out of the All-Star break, missing one game due to tightness and then leaving the next time out after just five minutes. Wojnarowski reported "there is some level of concern surrounding the possible nature of the injury."

It is a new problem for a player who missed only two games in the first half of the season due to a shoulder issue.

Though his first season was lost due to a foot injury, Simmons showcased impressive durability with just four missed games over the next two seasons.

When healthy, Simmons has certainly lived up to expectations with an impressive all-around game to help the 76ers on both ends of the court. He is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.1 steals per game.

His 7.2 win shares is easily the highest on a loaded Philadelphia roster this season, per Basketball Reference.

Though many focus on his lack of outside shooting, Simmons produced enough to make him an All-Star for the second year in a row.

His absence will create a significant void in the backcourt for the Sixers, while players like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris must step up offensively.