Jeff Hardy Reportedly Backstage at WWE SmackDown amid Injury Recovery

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Jeff Hardy was backstage at SmackDown on Friday, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Hardy has been out of action since teaming with his brother Matt for a win over The Usos on the April 9 edition of SmackDown Live. He underwent surgery on his knee last May.

Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon noted Hardy's WWE contract is slated to expire March 1 but that the promotion could roll the deal over to account for the time he has missed.

It's unclear how the 42-year-old would fit into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 36 on April 5. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Gagnon) reported the WrestleMania matches are still getting shuffled around.

Even though he's unlikely to be involved in a marquee storyline, Hardy's status within the industry all but guarantees he'll be on the card in some form.

Last year, Hardy competed in the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship and then was an entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 35.

Following a similar path would allow WWE to easily work Hardy back into the fold on SmackDown without having to drastically alter whatever it has sketched out for the coming months.