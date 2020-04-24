Jonathan Taylor Drafted by Colts: Indianapolis' Depth Chart After Round 2

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts added a playmaker to the offense, selecting Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the No. 41 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft following a trade up with the Cleveland Browns.

The Round 2 pick should quickly move near the top of the depth chart with his new team:

QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett

RB: Marlon Mack/Jonathan Taylor

WR 1: T.Y. Hilton

WR 2: Michael Pittman Jr.

WR 3: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Steve Ishmael

TE: Jack Doyle, Matt Lengel

LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green

LG: Quenton Nelson, Jake Eldrenkamp

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Mark Glowinski, Javon Patterson

RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Taylor enters the NFL after one of the most productive collegiate careers in NCAA history.

The New Jersey native burst onto the scene with 1,977 rushing yards as a true freshman and he followed it up with back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons over his next two years. He finished with 6,174 rushing yards in his career, which ranks sixth all time and made him the only person to top 6,000 yards in three years.

Though some argue he benefitted from a great system with the Badgers, he also excelled with long runs after contact:

It helped Taylor average 6.7 yards per carry in his career while totaling 50 rushing touchdowns. He also expanded his game in 2019 with 26 receptions for 252 yards and five scores.

At 5'11", 219 pounds with impressive athleticism, the running back has a chance to make an immediate impact at the next level and the Colts should take advantage.

Even with running back Marlon Mack already on the roster, Taylor should quickly earn a role within the offense and could become a featured back before too long. It could help him become a fan favorite in his new city and a top fantasy option for people all over the country.