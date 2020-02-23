Tyson Fury Praises 'Warrior' Deontay Wilder After TKO in Championship Fight

MB Media/Getty Images

Tyson Fury praised "warrior" Deontay Wilder after ending his five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old beat the American via a seventh-round TKO in one of boxing's most hotly-anticipated rematches and was generous with his praise after his win, per Dan Rafael at ESPN.

"A big shoutout to Deontay Wilder," he said. "He came here tonight and he manned up, and he really did show the heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right that dropped him, and he got back up. He is a warrior."

