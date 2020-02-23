Tyson Fury Praises 'Warrior' Deontay Wilder After TKO in Championship Fight

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 23, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury cheers after going 7 rounds with Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Hotel February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas NV. Tyson Fury took the win by win TKO in the 7th round as the towel was thrown in from Wilder's corner for the world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Tyson Fury praised "warrior" Deontay Wilder after ending his five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old beat the American via a seventh-round TKO in one of boxing's most hotly-anticipated rematches and was generous with his praise after his win, per Dan Rafael at ESPN.

"A big shoutout to Deontay Wilder," he said. "He came here tonight and he manned up, and he really did show the heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right that dropped him, and he got back up. He is a warrior."

