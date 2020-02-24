Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues crept into the knockout stages of Europe's top tournament after finishing in second place in Group H behind La Liga side Valencia.

Bayern had no such problems and topped their group with ease, winning all six matches and scoring 19 goals along the way.

Date: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live ( (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Chelsea 63-20, Draw 31-10, Bayern Munich 77-100

Match Preview

Chelsea have wobbled at home this season. They lost at Stamford Bridge to Valencia in the group stages and have also been beaten six times on their home turf in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Manager Frank Lampard will also have to cope without some key men on Tuesday. Midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled out for three weeks, while Christian Pulisic is yet to make his return from injury.

Mateo Kovacic is likely to continue alongside Jorginho in midfield after an impressive display against Tottenham:

Lampard also has some key decisions to make in defence and attack. Willy Caballero has replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for the last four matches and will be hoping to keep his place in the side.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud could start again in attack after scoring in the win over Spurs, although Tammy Abraham made his return from injury as a substitute on Saturday.

Bayern arrive in London after a 3-2 win over bottom side Paderborn. Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to take his tally for the season to 38:

The Poland international has been in prolific form again for Bayern. He's scored 10 goals in five Champions League games in 2019-20 and is the tournament's joint top scorer:

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry also arrives in good form. He has three goals and two assists in his last two games and bagged four goals on his last visit to London:

Bayern have wobbled at times in the Bundesliga this season but their form in Europe has been dominant, and they have the attacking power to cause Chelsea real problems on Tuesday night.