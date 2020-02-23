Tyson Fury's Wife Paris Says She Was 'Barred' from Vegas House Before Wilder TKO

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, has revealed she wasn't allowed to enter the house where her husband was staying before his seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the fight, she told IFL TV (h/t Andy Wilson for the Express):

"I've been barred from the house. I don't quite understand.

"The boys are all there and they've all said it's a serious fight.

"But I don't think they realise that I've been here for 11 years and I understand all the rules and regulations of nights before fights, so I'm just going along with it.

"Tyson was happy to go along with it and I'm OK."

Fury took Wilder's WBC heavyweight belt, as well as the vacant The Ring and lineal titles with his victory at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

The pair fought in a rematch of their dramatic clash in December 2018. Fury looked set to win that bout on the scorecards, but Wilder salvaged a draw after knocking down the Englishman twice.

Paris added that fight caused her "terrible" stress, and she "didn't feel well for a week" afterwards.

Her husband put in a dominant performance on Saturday, though.

The opening round was arguably Wilder's best, but despite an aggressive start from the American, Fury still managed to land some significant blows (U.S. only):

The Gypsy King floored the Bronze Bomber twice in the third and fifth rounds (U.S. only):

The first of those hits, a strong right hand to Wilder's temple, left him bleeding from his left ear.

Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round, consigning him to the first defeat of his career.

He was well behind on the cards by that point:

Following his victory, Fury's record now stands at 30-0-1.

Wilder has 30 days to pursue a trilogy fight with the 31-year-old.

A rematch against the only fighter he's failed to beat in the ring seems likely, but if the pair don't face off again Fury could take on Anthony Joshua⁠—who holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles—in a unification fight.