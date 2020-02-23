Killian Tillie, No. 2 Gonzaga Suffer Lopsided 91-78 Upset Loss to No. 23 BYU

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs could have been the No. 1 team in the country in the next Associated Press Top 25 poll after the No. 1 Baylor Bears and No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs—previously the nation's only undefeated team—both lost Saturday.

The No. 23 BYU Cougars missed the memo.

BYU ended Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak with a commanding 91-78 victory Saturday at Marriott Center, which sent its students streaming onto the court following the most notable win a team can achieve in the West Coast Conference.

It was quite the turnaround from the Bulldogs' 23-point win in the first matchup between the two teams in January.

The Cougars have won eight games in a row but are still looking up at Gonzaga with the rest of the conference. The Bulldogs are 27-2 overall and 13-1 in league play, while BYU is 23-7 overall and 12-3 in the league as the second-place team in the WCC.

Still, this is a win that will resonate for the Cougars come Selection Sunday. After all, Gonzaga's last loss was on Nov. 29 against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Bulldogs had no answer for Yoeli Childs, who was unstoppable throughout the game for the victors. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block and was the best player on the floor.

It was far from a one-man show, though, as Jake Toolson (17 points, six assists and four steals) and TJ Haws (16 points, eight assists and four rebounds) provided key support for a BYU team that shot a blistering 53.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range.

That stood in stark contrast to a Gonzaga squad that was an ugly 5-of-25 (20 percent) from downtown.

Killian Tillie led the visitors with 18 points, but it was far from enough.

Gonzaga returns home Thursday to face the San Diego Toreros, while BYU finishes its regular season next Saturday at the Pepperdine Waves.