Mavericks' Mark Cuban Calls Out Refs on Twitter After Goaltending Call vs. Hawks

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks' 111-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not without controversy.

Atlanta was nursing a two-point lead in the final seconds when Dorian Finney-Smith blocked Trae Young. Play appeared to stop when officials called it goaltending, although John Collins scored on an offensive putback on the block just for good measure.

Officials then reviewed the play and said it was not goaltending but still counted Collins' putback.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was not pleased to say the least, pointing to the inconsistency and the fact that play stopped on the whistle before calling out the officiating crew by name in an NSFW collection of tweets:

While Cuban was frustrated with the ending, his team still blew a double-digit lead because it couldn't contain the combination of Young and Collins. The former finished with 25 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while taking over in crunch time, and Collins notched 35 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Young scored or assisted on 19 of Atlanta's final 27 points and hit two critical three-pointers in the final three minutes, one of which tied the game and another of which gave the Hawks the lead.

Dallas also didn't have the star power to keep up with Young, as Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein were all sidelined. Even Jalen Brunson was ruled out with a right shoulder sprain in the first half.

Cuban was clearly frustrated with the calls, but the shorthanded Mavericks still lost what should have been a winnable game given the fact that they controlled the first three quarters before a late collapse.