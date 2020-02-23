Booking WWE Raw and SmackDown for the Week of Feb. 24

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The first half of the year is always busier for wrestling fans thanks to WrestleMania, but the next few weeks will give 'Mania a run for its money.

We have Super ShowDown on Thursday, All Elite Wrestling will hold its Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday and Elimination Chamber is right around the corner on March 8—and that is just the two biggest promotions. If you follow indy wrestling, you have even more to look forward to.

With SSD coming up on Thursday, it's difficult to predict what will happen on SmackDown the following night, especially since the blue brand may have to operate with a partial roster if the Superstars who went to Saudi Arabia are not back in time for the show.

Raw is much easier to plan out since it will act as the go-home show for Super ShowDown. Let's look at some booking decisions WWE should make this week.