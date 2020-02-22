Trae Young, Hawks Beat Mavs as Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Sit with Injuries

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 22: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on February 22, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Luka Doncic and Trae Young will forever be connected after they were traded for each other on draft day in 2018, and the latter helped prevent a season sweep Saturday with the former sidelined.

Young's Atlanta Hawks defeated Doncic's Dallas Mavericks 111-107 at State Farm Arena, evening the two-game season series, as Atlanta improved to 17-41 following a second straight win.

Young gave his team the lead with a deep three-pointer in the final two minutes and then broke a tie with a shot in the lane in the final minute to take the lead for good.

As for the Mavericks, they can take solace in knowing they are the one eventually headed to the playoffs this year at 34-23 even though their two-game winning streak ended with Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined.

                       

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Monday when the Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Hawks are at the Philadelphia 76ers.

           

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

