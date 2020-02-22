NASCAR at Las Vegas Qualifying Canceled, Kyle Busch Dropped to Rear of Grid

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kyle Busch was placed in the pole position for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada after qualifying was rained out Saturday, but he'll be moved to the rear of the field.

"I think we're one of those guys too," Busch told reporters about penalties for Toyota teams shortly before the grid was finalized. "Not sure. Rumors going around."

Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were also punished:

Here's a look at the starting lineup before any punishments were handed down by NASCAR:

Any drivers who are forced to the back of the field will be scored based on those starting positions, even if they take the green flag from the final few rows.

Busch will not get credit for his first pole of the 2020 Cup Series season because qualifying didn't take place, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

The 34-year-old Las Vegas native has one win in 17 career starts at his home track. His average finish at LVMS (12.6) is tied for 11th among all the tracks he's competed on, per Racing Reference.

Ross Chastain is the week's other top story, as he'll take control of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing car while Ryan Newman recovers from injuries suffered in his scary crash during the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 on Monday night.

Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday, but neither he nor the team has provided a potential timetable for his return to racing.

Chastain will start on Row 8 based on owners' points from the 2019 campaign.

"There is a lot of pressure, honestly," he told reporters. "But probably best for me is that I haven't had a whole lot of time to comprehend what is going on."

The green flag is scheduled to wave Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas for the second event of the Cup Series season. The race will be nationally broadcast on Fox.