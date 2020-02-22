Gabriel Jesus Scores, Manchester City Beat Leicester 1-0 in Premier League

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City increased their lead over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday with a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to net the only goal with 10 minutes remaining.

The Brazilian replaced Sergio Aguero, who missed a penalty in the second half, and scored shortly after.

City now lead the Foxes by seven points.

City started by monopolising the ball, playing perfectly into Leicester's strategy of sitting back and waiting for the counter. It nearly led to an opener inside the first 10 minutes, with Jamie Vardy doing all the hard work before striking the post:

Kevin De Bruyne drew a fine save from Kasper Schmeichel with a strong shot, and he tried his luck again minutes later but bent his effort wide.

A James Maddison free-kick took a deflection and didn't bother Ederson, but he had better luck after 37 minutes, drawing a fine save from the Brazilian.

The former Benfica stopper was involved in a controversial incident with Kelechi Iheanacho a few minutes before half-time when he clattered into the forward in the penalty area. Per the Athletic's Rob Tanner, he landed a good shot:

Inexplicably, VAR didn't even look at the incident, despite Leicester's penalty claims.

Ricardo Pereira drew another save from Ederson, and Riyad Mahrez fired a free-kick wide.

Manchester Evening News' Stuart Brennan thought City didn't do nearly enough with the ball in the first half:

The Foxes started the second half well, but the first big chance fell to the visitors, with De Bruyne testing Schmeichel after a good counter.

Leicester fans were increasingly infuriated with VARafter a possible handball by De Bruyne, and just past the hour mark, their fury took on new proportions when it did intervene to award the visitors a spot-kick for a handball on Christian Fuchs.

Aguero fired his effort straight down the middle, and Schmeichel made the adjustment to keep it out.

The Argentinian also hit the side netting shortly after as City increased the pressure and took the upper hand. Nicolas Otamendi had to make a great block to deny Pereira after a great counter, however, with the outcome of the match still on a knife edge entering the final 15 minutes.

Jesus replaced Aguero and made an immediate impact, opening the score in the 80th minute. The Brazilian finished off a fine counter orchestrated by former Leicester man Mahrez.

Once again, the VAR check didn't go Leicester's way:

Leicester's push for an equaliser lacked venom, with City looking more likely to add a second goal. Jesus nearly returned the favour to set up Mahrez, but Schmeichel intervened, and Bernardo Silva fired a shot narrowly wide before the final whistle blew.

What's Next?

The Citizens visit Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and Leicester's next outing will be away to Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday.