Cristiano Ronaldo Ties Serie A Goal Record as Juventus Beat SPAL 2-1

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus to a 2-1 victory over SPAL in the 1,000th match of his career on Saturday at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

The 35-year-old scored for the 11th consecutive Serie A match when he opened the scoring in the 39th minute, and Aaron Ramsey doubled the lead on the hour mark with his third goal of the season.

On-loan Napoli forward Andrea Petagna pulled a goal back with a 69th-minute penalty, his 10th goal of the campaign, but that was as much as SPAL could muster in response.

The defeat is SPAL's fifth consecutive loss in Serie A.

Ronaldo thought he'd scored after just four minutes when he touched in Paulo Dybala's pass, but his effort was quickly dismissed for offside:

Juan Cuadrado then twice should have done better when Alex Sandro picked him out with a pair of crosses, but on both occasions he failed to hit the target.

At the other end, Gabriel Strefezza forced two saves from Wojciech Szczesny, while Petagna missed with a header.

Juve continued to look the more threatening, however, and Dybala rattled the post before Ronaldo converted a cross from Cuadrado:

ESPN FC's Andrew Cesare gave insight into the record the Portuguese superstar equalled with his strike:

Ronaldo almost doubled his tally shortly after the break when Danilo picked him out with a cutback, but Etrit Berisha was equal to his effort.

Ramsey curled a shot just wide before he got on the scoresheet with a deft chip over Berisha:

SPAL showed some signs of life as Petagna replied from the spot after Mattijs de Ligt was penalised for a challenge on Simone Missiroli.

Juve remained in control despite the setback, and Ronaldo almost added a third from a free-kick but saw his effort come back off the crossbar.

What Next

Juventus travel to Lyon in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before facing title rivals Inter Milan in a crunch Serie A clash on March 1. The same day, SPAL take on Parma.