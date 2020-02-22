Giovani Lo Celso Should Have Gotten Red Card for Azpilicueta Stamp, VAR HQ Say

Julian Finney/Getty Images

VAR HQ admitted to making a mistake in failing to send off Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Lo Celso escaped sanction despite a lengthy review of an incident in which he stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta's leg early in the second half:

Stockley Park informed broadcasters BT Sport they should have issued the Spurs midfielder a red card later on in the game, per presenter Jake Humphrey:

Sports broadcaster Mark Chapman relayed the reasoning behind their initial decision to not even book Lo Celso:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette questioned referee Michael Oliver's decision not to review the incident himself on the pitchside monitors and called for Premier League referees to do so more often:

In January, Premier League referees were told by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to begin consulting the monitors on red-card decisions if it is felt they should make the final ruling.

Lo Celso was eventually shown a yellow card in the 81st minute after a foul on Mason Mount.

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, only incidents "not captured by the match officials or VAR" can be punished retrospectively by the FA. As such, Lo Celso may escape a ban.