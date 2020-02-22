76ers' Ben Simmons Won't Return vs. Bucks After Reaggravating Back Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is out for the rest of his team's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after suffering a lower back irritation in the first quarter, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.



Simmons missed the first game after the All-Star break against the Brooklyn Nets because of tightness in his lower back.

He had five points in 4:44 before he left the Saturday's contest. Per Pompey, the 23-year-old aggravated the injury on a first-quarter layup. Alec Burks entered the game for Simmons.

Since he missed the entire 2016-17 season with a fractured bone in his foot, Simmons has been durable over the past three campaigns. He missed a combined four contests in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Simmons has avoided significant injuries again this season, missing just three games.

His all-around ability creates a significant hole for the 76ers to fill. The two-time All-Star entered Saturday leading the NBA with 2.2 steals per game and was averaging 16.9 points with 8.3 assists per game.