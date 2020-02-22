76ers' Ben Simmons Won't Return vs. Bucks After Reaggravating Back Injury

76ers' Ben Simmons Won't Return vs. Bucks After Reaggravating Back InjuryFebruary 23, 2020
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is out for the rest of his team's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday after suffering a lower back irritation in the first quarter, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Simmons missed the first game after the All-Star break against the Brooklyn Nets because of tightness in his lower back.
He had five points in 4:44 before he left the Saturday's contest. Per Pompey, the 23-year-old aggravated the injury on a first-quarter layup. Alec Burks entered the game for Simmons.
Since he missed the entire 2016-17 season with a fractured bone in his foot, Simmons has been durable over the past three campaigns. He missed a combined four contests in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Simmons has avoided significant injuries again this season, missing just three games.
His all-around ability creates a significant hole for the 76ers to fill. The two-time All-Star entered Saturday leading the NBA with 2.2 steals per game and was averaging 16.9 points with 8.3 assists per game.
