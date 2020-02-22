Kobe Bryant's Pilot Received 2015 FAA Violation for Flying in Poor Visibility

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2020

A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Pilot Ara Zobayan, who was flying the helicopter that crashed Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California, killing Kobe Bryanthis daughter Gianna and seven other people, was previously reprimanded by the Federal Aviation Administration for flying in poor visibility.

Per Hannah Fry of the Los Angeles TimesZobayan violated FAA rules in 2015 for crossing into busy airspace after being ordered not to by air traffic control.

In enforcement action records Fry obtained, Zobayan was "denied clearance to traverse the airspace because weather conditions had reduced visibility below what is known as visual flight rules" in 2015.

Fry noted the FAA faulted Zobayan for a lack of preparation and that he underwent counseling afterward.

On Feb. 7, the National Travel Safety Board's interim report found that photos and video footage from the day of the crash showed "fog and low clouds obscuring the hilltops around the crash site."

The NTSB also said there was no evidence of "catastrophic internal failure" when the helicopter crashed into a hillside. An official report on details of the crash is expected to take months to finalize.

Related

    What's Next for DeMarcus Cousins?

    Cousins' time with the Lakers appears to be over with LA reportedly agreeing to terms with Markieff Morris

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What's Next for DeMarcus Cousins?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Waiving DeMarcus Cousins

    Los Angeles will likely make the move official after Markieff Morris clears waivers on Sunday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Waiving DeMarcus Cousins

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers-Clippers Rescheduled for April 9

    NBA announces date for rescheduled game. Lakers will now have to play back-to-back-to-back games.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers-Clippers Rescheduled for April 9

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Land Markieff Morris

    Former Pistons forward plans to sign with Los Angeles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Land Markieff Morris

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report