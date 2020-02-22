NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the second race of the season.

After the campaign got underway with Denny Hamlin's photo-finish triumph at Daytona 500 on Sunday, the drivers are set to compete in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

They'll contest the race over 267 laps of the 1.5-mile circuit.

Schedule

Saturday, February 22

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Boyd Gaming 300

Sunday, November 3

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Race Pennzoil 400

All times ET.

TV Info: Fox



Live Stream: FoxSports.com



Tickets: Stubhub

Preview

Team Penske duo Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski are forces to be reckoned with at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The former is the reigning Pennzoil 400 champion—his first victory on the track. In 13 appearances at Las Vegas, including two at the Southpoint 400, he has nine top-10 finishes.

The last time Logano finished outside the top 10 in Las Vegas was 2013.

Keselowski also has nine top-10 finishes at the track, but he has three wins, two of which came in the Pennzoil 400. He last finished outside the top 10 in 2012.

Jimmie Johnson will also be one to watch. The 44-year-old has more wins than anyone else in this race, having picked up four over the course of his illustrious career.

He won it three times in a row from 2005 to 2007, and his most recent triumph came in 2010.

The veteran looked quick in practice on Friday:

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass shared further details from the final practice session:

Johnson hasn't finished in the top 10 in Las Vegas since 2016, but in the final season of his career, it would be the perfect time for him to roll back the years.

Kevin Harvick, who had the best average over 10 consecutive laps in the final practice, might also be a threat. He picked up wins in this race in 2015 and 2018, as well as finishing second here at the Southpoint 400 last year.