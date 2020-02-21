Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Want to Keep Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong

Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club want to keep hold of youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong and remain in contract talks with the duo.

Solskjaer told reporters that the club have complete faith in the pair, who are out of contract at the end of the season:

"Well, we're still in talks with them. Tahith scored today. He'd rather play a game than sit in the stands here, so he's just making sure that he's ready when he gets a chance. He played really well against Wolverhampton in the FA Cup and I'm very pleased with him.

"The boys have got a great attitude. They're absolutely top-class boys and we are doing what we can to keep them because in a few years we can see them being very, very good players."

Chong, 20, is a Dutch winger who moved to Old Trafford from Feyenoord in 2018 but has only made 12 first-team appearances for the Red Devils.

His last appearance for Solskjaer's side came in the 6-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, but he may have caught his manager's eye with a goal in midweek, per Simon Peach at the PA:

Serie A side Inter Milan have offered Chong a contract until 2025, and he is "seriously considering" a move to the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian.

The Nerazzurri plan to send the youngster out on loan to Sassuolo or Parma next season to gain first-team experience, according to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia).

Midfielder Gomes is another United youngster who has attracted interest and wanted to leave the club on loan in the January transfer window, according to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old has come through the Red Devils' academy and has made six appearances this season. He made three starts in the UEFA Europa League and impressed against FC Astana, as Statman Dave noted:

The Athletic (h/t FourFourTwo) reported that Gomes is "hesitant" about signing a new contract at Manchester United and wants to keep his options open.

United are running out of time to convince the pair that their futures lie at Old Trafford, and the youngsters' lack of game time could see them decide to walk away for free in the summer.