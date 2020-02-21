Ex-OSU DBs Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Indicted on Felony Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Ohio State defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were each indicted on felony rape and kidnapping charges Friday.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, Riep and Wint are both facing two counts of felony rape and one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, they could face a maximum prison sentence of 33 years and would have to register as sex offenders.

Ripe and Wint were dismissed from the Ohio State football team last week after they were charged with raping and kidnapping a woman at a Columbus, Ohio, apartment building earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Dan Murphy, police said the woman was initially having consensual sex with Riep before the two players raped her after she said she did not want to continue.

They also allegedly told the woman to record a video saying the sexual encounter was consensual while laughing at her.

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day released the following statement regarding the decision to dismiss Riep and Wint:

"I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

Riep was a cornerback who was about to enter his senior season in 2020. Wint was a safety who was also set to enter his senior year.

Both Riep and Wint are scheduled to return to court for a hearing on March 6.