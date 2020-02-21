Yasiel Puig Rumors: White Sox, Rockies Favorites to Sign Star Free-Agent OF

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As Yasiel Puig continues to wait for a contract offer to his liking, two teams have reportedly emerged as the favorites to sign the veteran outfielder.

Per Hector Gomez of Z101, the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies are considered the favorites to land the former All-Star.

It's unclear at this point what a potential contract offer for Puig would include, but the timing of a deal could end up making him a bargain.

Teams reported to spring training last week with games scheduled to begin Saturday.

Puig has been linked to numerous teams throughout the offseason, including the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported San Francisco's deal with Hunter Pence likely means its talks with Puig are "all but dead."

The Rays created an outfield logjam after acquiring Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe from the San Diego Padres. They join a group that already included Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Lowe and Jose Martinez.

The White Sox have been aggressive to improve their roster this offseason. They signed catcher Yasmani Grandal and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel to go with a young core that includes Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada.

Colorado has had a quiet offseason with the exception of star third baseman Nolan Arenado expressing his unhappiness with the front office's lack of activity to improve the roster coming off a 71-91 record in 2019.

Puig split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. The 29-year-old hit .267/.327/.458 with 24 homers and 84 RBI in 149 games.