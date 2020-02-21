Pep Guardiola Defends Raheem Sterling's Real Madrid Comments: 'It's Normal'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling talking up Real Madrid hasn't started alarm bells ringing for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who thinks Sterling's interview with the Spanish press is nothing to worry about.

Guardiola was asked about Sterling's comments, but he brushed off their significance, per BBC Sport: "We're not here to tell them what they have to say. It's normal in the Madrid media to speak about Madrid, that's normal."

Passing off Sterling's words as routine is somewhat surprising since the winger has lauded Real less than a week before City face the Spanish giants in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, and Guardiola is adamant all of his players, including Sterling, will be fully focused on City's cause: "I'm completely sure (of) the commitment of our players, it's about what they've shown for many years, nothing changes. At the end of the season, nobody knows what is going to happen."

That last note may fuel rumours Sterling will swap Manchester for life in the Spanish capital this summer. The player himself has inadvertently started the rumour mill churning again by lauding Real during an interview with Mario Cortegana of AS.

Sterling was asked if he thinks he'd fit in Real's best XI, an idea he quickly endorsed: "Right now I'm at City and I'm really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it's massive."

In isolation, those words may read like little excuse for any furore. However, the idea of Sterling joining Los Merengues is not a new one.

Sky Sports News reported in November how Real wanted to put together a package including out-of-favour Gareth Bale and £70 million to offset Sterling's £150 million price tag.

At the time, the notion of City parting ways with a player as prolific as Sterling seemed fanciful at best. Things have changed since, particularly in light of the Premier League club being hit with a UEFA-imposed, two-season ban from the Champions League over financial fair play discrepancies.

Guardiola has already declared City's intention to challenge UEFA's disciplinary measures:

City will fight, but there is no denying the impact being out of Europe's top tournament might have on a player approaching his prime. Sterling is approaching his best, having superbly refined his game on Guardiola's watch.

He's added a varied and subtle range of movement to his natural pace and also become a more efficient finisher. Those qualities have helped Sterling become arguably City's most important player, despite a recent barren run in front of goal.

The former Liverpool forward has scored just three goals since the start of December. He's also been out with a hamstring injury suffered during the 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in February.

Real could use Sterling's clever off-the-ball runs from wide areas and keen eye for goal. Bale is still struggling for form and appearances on Zinedine Zidane's watch, having completed 90 minutes in La Liga just once so far in 2020.

Bale could miss the City game having been sent home from training because of a bout of gastroenteritis, per Oli Gamp of MailOnline.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez hasn't started a game in the league since a 1-0 defeat away to Real Mallorca on October 19. His absence has been compounded by 19-year-olds Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo struggling for consistency.

Signing Sterling would complete a devastating front three along with Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard. The trio wouldn't be short of chances thanks to a midfield defined by the craft of Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde.

Sterling is happy at City now, one reason why Guardiola is unmoved by the latest comments, but the club's situation could shift dramatically in the next few months. If so, major changes to the playing squad might follow.

In the meantime, links between Sterling and Real are likely to gather pace.