Arsenal vs. Everton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Mikel Arteta's improving Arsenal welcome an in-form Everton side to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Gunners head into the match aiming to make it three wins in a row following victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League and Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League.

Everton are two points above Arsenal in the table and will provide a tough test. The Toffees have been beaten just once in eight Premier League games since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva as manager.

Date: Sunday, February 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Arsenal are undefeated in the Premier League in 2020 and have tightened up defensively under Arteta. The team have kept clean sheets in their last three games, which is their best record in almost a year:

Arteta has also been able to get the best out of 18-year-old Bukayo Sako. The teenager has filled in at left-back while Kieran Tiernay has been sidelined and is rapidly becoming a key player:

Meanwhile, striker Alexandre Lacazette has appeared to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch. The Frenchman has scored in his last two outings to end a run of nine games without a goal.

Arsenal's improved form means they will not lack for belief on Sunday. They also possess a strong record against Everton and have won their last five league meetings with the Toffees at the Emirates.

Yet Everton are a different team under Ancelotti and victory against the Gunners will increase optimism they can secure a top-five finish.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has thrived under the new manager and has three goals and an assist in his last four games:

Everton could also be boosted by the return from injury of midfielder Andre Gomes. The Portugal international suffered a fracture-dislocation of his ankle in November but could feature:

Sunday's game looks set to be a tight contest between two teams high on confidence. The Gunners have home advantage but may be affected by their Europa League exertions, while Ancelotti is the more experienced coach, which could help end the Toffees' poor record at the Emirates.