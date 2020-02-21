Julian Nagelsmann Warns Timo Werner over 'Difficult' Liverpool Move Amid Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has warned Timo Werner he will no longer be the main man if he moves to Liverpool.

Werner appeared receptive to the idea of joining the Reds when asked about speculation linking him with a move to Anfield:

Nagelsmann told Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig.

"He will not get the status he has here in the first few years, and I tell him that too.

"The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don't leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless."

Sport Bild's Christian Falk reported earlier in February the Premier League side are keen on the German:

Werner was asked about the rumours after he fired Leipzig to a 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The 23-year-old dispatched a penalty to give his side an away goal in north London (U.S. only):

It was his 26th goal of the campaign in all competitions in what was his 32nd appearance. He also has 10 assists to his name.

He's been impressive throughout Leipzig's Champions League campaign:

Given he could reportedly be available for €60 million (£50 million), he could be something of a bargain in today's market.

In January, Nagelsmann spoke to the Bundesliga's official website about Werner. The coach praised the striker's searing pace, which makes him incredibly potent on the counter-attack, and he also noted Werner's improvement at combining with his team-mates and playing more effectively against teams that look to sit back and defend.

Liverpool already have a forward line comprised of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and the trio's effectiveness and chemistry in the final third has fired the Reds 22 points clear in the Premier League after 26 matches.

Breaking into that lineup would be difficult, but Salah and Mane are likely to miss a significant portion of next season because of their involvement in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which will run in January and February.

Having a player of Werner's calibre as cover will help minimise disruption to the Reds' season and would ensure he'd still receive plenty of game time, too.

What's more, it could also be an option to deploy Firmino in a slightly deeper role behind him—thereby allowing all four stars to feature in the same side—if the occasion calls for an attacking lineup.