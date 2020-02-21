Raheem Sterling Hints He'd Be Open to Joining Real Madrid 'In the Future'

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has suggested he would be open to a transfer to Real Madrid "in the future" amid rumours the Spanish powerhouses are interested in his signature.

The England star has been touted as a target for Los Blancos in the past, with speculation building after UEFA banned City from the Champions League for the next two seasons after breaching financial fair play rules.

Mario Cortegana of AS pressed Sterling on whether he'd like to represent Real, reading an old quote from the player who once said: "Everyone's dream growing up is seeing themselves in an away kit somewhere in a sunny country."

The City forward laughed and replied: "How do I answer that one? Is the camera live or is it just taking pictures? No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player, and I am always open to challenges, but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows."

The two teams are set to face off in the last 16 of the Champions League and open their two-legged affair at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Sterling was asked whether he envisioned himself playing in Real colours and said: "It's one of those things. … Right now I'm at City, and I'm really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it's massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now, and I have to respect this. But it's a fantastic club."

His deal at the Etihad Stadium isn't due to expire until June 2023, giving the Citizens some cause for calm during what's been a rocky period.

Sterling enjoyed a prolific start to this season and has scored 20 goals in 35 total appearances this season. However, he's sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of February.

But his form has tailed off, and the player failed to score in eight successive appearances prior to his injury. Analyst Ben Dinnery appeared on Love Sport Radio in early February and stressed the need to not rush Sterling back from his absence:

The forward was also complimentary of Real manager Zinedine Zidane for his "winning mentality." Pep Guardiola's side are set to lose their Premier League crown as they sit 22 points behind leaders Liverpool with 12 matches to go, but Sterling reiterated he's content in Manchester:

"It's something that you see all the time, but I'm a City player, and I'm enjoying it at the moment, even if things haven't gone quite planned in the league. We now have a massive opportunity in the Champions League, but I keep saying Real Madrid is a fantastic club, there's lovely weather, but I keep saying that I am quite happy at City."



Virgil van Dijk was named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year after helping guide Liverpool to second last season, while Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah swept the awards in 2017-18.

Sterling hinted at his frustration that team-mates such as Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and former City star Yaya Toure had never won England's main individual award. Sterling said it's "something everyone can see" when asked whether he thought about that inequality a lot:

"It is impossible to win the league for four or five times and none of the players were Player of the Year. Every team which wins the league has a player who wins Player of the Year, for sure. So, this year Liverpool win the league and a Liverpool player will win the Player of the Year for sure. We win the league for five times, and we were not treated with the same respect."

The Citizens had lost two of their past three games but got back to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over West Ham United on Wednesday when Kevin De Bruyne notched one goal and one assist:

It was reported by Sky Sports News in November that Real—who lead La Liga by one point—were willing to offer former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale plus £70 million in cash to recruit Sterling.

The Spanish giants are likely to have only increased their interest in the player since City's two-year European ban came to light, perhaps sensing an opportunity to capitalise on the potential chaos.

City published a statement responding to UEFA's recent punishment and confirmed their intent to appeal the suspension through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sterling took a positive stance on the ban that "has not been confirmed," adding: "The club has a long way to go, and we just have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence in the club."



Much of City's success this season could rest on how far they go in the Champions League, with Sterling hoping to return in time for their round-of-16 first leg away at Real on Wednesday.